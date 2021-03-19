CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Increased by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,788 shares of company stock worth $10,129,198. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.94. 178,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,115,671. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.