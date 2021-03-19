CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CONE. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 295.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1,321.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

