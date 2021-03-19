CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of CyrusOne worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,321.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $71.95. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.