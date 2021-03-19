DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $38.27 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $275.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $148,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $653,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,484,750. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 487.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

