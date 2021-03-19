DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC)

Analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NEBC opened at $9.98 on Friday. Nebula Caravel Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

