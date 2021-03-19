DAD (DAD) Hits Market Cap of $43.66 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAD has traded up 43.1% against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a market capitalization of $43.66 million and $1.76 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00051725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.61 or 0.00630633 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024536 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033741 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.