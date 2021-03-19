DAEX (DAX) Reaches Market Cap of $3.68 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One DAEX token can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and $85,373.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.20 or 0.00638097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00069288 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024473 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00034972 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

