Dai (DAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.88 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Dai has a total market cap of $2.88 billion and $199.95 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00051529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.12 or 0.00635509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069281 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024442 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00035039 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Dai Profile

DAI is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,863,603,654 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,863,603,628 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

