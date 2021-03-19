Daniel L. Kempken Sells 2,400 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,901 shares in the company, valued at $668,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:AOS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,628. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,308,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,919,000 after buying an additional 254,238 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,083,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,055,000 after acquiring an additional 145,491 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,467,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,253,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,494,000 after acquiring an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $83,930,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.