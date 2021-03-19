Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DANOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Danone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Danone stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

