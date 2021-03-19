DAO Maker (DAO) Price Hits $6.79 on Top Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for about $6.79 or 0.00011547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 69.1% higher against the dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $111.44 million and $17.15 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.63 or 0.00453106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00067557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00142741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00064735 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.59 or 0.00689243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00076053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.