DAOBet Price Reaches $0.0110 on Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, DAOBet has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $90.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,538.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $542.93 or 0.00927479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.64 or 0.00375212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00032593 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001036 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.