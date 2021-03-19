DAOstack (GEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $123,242.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $8.75 million and approximately $123,242.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAOstack has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One DAOstack token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,879.97 or 1.00082991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00038209 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012223 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00077991 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000967 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003293 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

DAOstack Token Trading

