Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.98.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $139.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of -145.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.10 and a 200 day moving average of $118.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,455 shares of company stock worth $13,205,994 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,877,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,626,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,540,000 after buying an additional 136,466 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

