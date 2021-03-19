Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.77.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI opened at $139.97 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.