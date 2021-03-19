Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DARE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Daré Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 144,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.35% of Daré Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.21. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

