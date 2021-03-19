Dash (DASH) Price Tops $229.77 on Top Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $229.77 or 0.00389569 BTC on popular exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $2.31 billion and approximately $589.43 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dash has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005122 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00030086 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.26 or 0.04869757 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,031,993 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

