DATA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.19 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. DATA has a total market capitalization of $15.12 million and $4.19 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00014416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.71 or 0.00639099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00069334 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024359 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00034903 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

