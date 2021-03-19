Databroker (DTX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,068.00

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $1,068.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00051503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.00 or 0.00632981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00069233 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024480 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00035158 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.