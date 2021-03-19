Databroker (DTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.16 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Databroker has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $574.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Databroker

Databroker is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

