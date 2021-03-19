Datacoin (DTC) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $23,345.62 and $8.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00015671 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 216.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

