Datacoin Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $23,345.81 and $3.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00015334 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

