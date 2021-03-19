Datum (DAT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $367,840.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, Datum has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $367,840.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00051344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.66 or 0.00630924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00069269 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024357 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00034834 BTC.

Datum Profile

DAT is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

