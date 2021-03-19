DAV Coin (DAV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $329,540.00

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $329,540.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 211.5% against the US dollar. One DAV Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00056708 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.60 or 0.00343733 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,942.13 or 1.00002116 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00037836 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00075331 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000955 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a token. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.