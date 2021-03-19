David Lawee Sells 433,785 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 433,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $28,399,903.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, David Lawee sold 598,979 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $39,742,256.65.

On Monday, March 15th, David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01.

On Friday, March 12th, David Lawee sold 570,723 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $37,593,524.01.

On Monday, March 8th, David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $35,314,109.40.

On Friday, March 5th, David Lawee sold 15,800 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,027,474.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $8,882,182.32.

On Monday, December 21st, David Lawee sold 146,870 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $7,359,655.70.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $66.56. 5,973,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,506,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

