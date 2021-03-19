David Varcoe Purchases 200,000 Shares of Anglo Australian Resources NL (ASX:AAR) Stock

Anglo Australian Resources NL (ASX:AAR) insider David Varcoe purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$19,400.00 ($13,857.14).
The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 16.16 and a quick ratio of 16.12.
About Anglo Australian Resources
