David Varcoe Purchases 200,000 Shares of Anglo Australian Resources NL (ASX:AAR) Stock

Anglo Australian Resources NL (ASX:AAR) insider David Varcoe purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$19,400.00 ($13,857.14).

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 16.16 and a quick ratio of 16.12.

About Anglo Australian Resources

Anglo Australian Resources NL engages in the exploration of gold and base metal projects in Western Australia. The company's principal property is the Mandilla gold project situated in the northern Widgiemooltha greenstone belt in the western part of the Kalgoorlie geological domain. It also explores for copper and zinc deposits.

