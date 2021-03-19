Davidson Trust Co. Sells 1,264 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,207 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 7.3% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $120.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.