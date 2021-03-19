Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,341 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 9.60% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $33,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DWLD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,674,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,174,000 after acquiring an additional 68,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 263,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter.

DWLD opened at $34.22 on Friday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99.

