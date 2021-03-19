Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Hits $0.62 on Exchanges

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $29.55 million and $1.41 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 123.2% higher against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.81 or 0.00451986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00062959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00141945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00063651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.41 or 0.00692644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00075848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,550,225 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.