De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $157.79

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.79 ($2.06) and traded as high as GBX 194 ($2.53). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 193.40 ($2.53), with a volume of 1,067,570 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a market cap of £377.23 million and a PE ratio of 5.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 170.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 157.79.
In other De La Rue news, insider Clive Vacher sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £140,430 ($183,472.69).
De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.
Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.