DEAPcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00052736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.19 or 0.00653373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00069550 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00035509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024573 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

