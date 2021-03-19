DEAPcoin Trading 21.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $7.64 million and $966,398.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00015062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.13 or 0.00631405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068673 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024590 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00033919 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEP is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

