DECENT (DCT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $551.00

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, DECENT has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. DECENT has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $551.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.51 or 0.00228893 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010317 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2,116.18 or 0.03600956 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00051078 BTC.

About DECENT

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECENT’s official website is decent.ch

