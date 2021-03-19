Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Price Up 31.5% This Week

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $35.68 million and $5.15 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00051503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.00 or 0.00632981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00069233 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024480 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00035158 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

DVP is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars.

