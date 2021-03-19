DeepOnion (ONION) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,319.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $3,319.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 69.8% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00015427 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 99.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,443,973 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

