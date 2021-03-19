DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.69 million and $966,473.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be bought for $3.16 or 0.00005357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.37 or 0.00451925 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00065135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00139154 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00064007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.06 or 0.00658387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00076762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,386,427 tokens. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

