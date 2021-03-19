Delek US (NYSE:DK) Lowered to “Hold” at US Capital Advisors

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by research analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.19. Delek US has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after purchasing an additional 204,461 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Delek US by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 829,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Delek US by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,378,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 311,745 shares during the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

