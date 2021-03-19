Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 184.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,813 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 78.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,558,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 262,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 21,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 23,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.94. 516,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,691,046. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

