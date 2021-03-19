Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,458 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.24% of Delta Air Lines worth $61,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

DAL stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

