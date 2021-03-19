Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.42 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce $77.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.50 million and the lowest is $75.20 million. Denny’s reported sales of $96.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $373.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.51 million to $395.19 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $429.42 million, with estimates ranging from $413.30 million to $450.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Sidoti lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

DENN opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

In other Denny’s news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 600.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.