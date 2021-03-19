Dent Price Reaches $0.0039 (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Dent has a market cap of $359.12 million and approximately $49.12 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dent has traded up 75% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.14 or 0.00626375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00068618 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024395 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00033764 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,111,690,904 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Dent Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

