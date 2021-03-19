Dent Trading 103.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Dent token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dent has traded up 103.8% against the dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $508.56 million and approximately $132.33 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00052362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.87 or 0.00653491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069522 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00035730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,409,245,055 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Dent Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

