DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Director Eric Brandt Sells 7,600 Shares

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $62.72. The stock had a trading volume of 47,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,246. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $64.25.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

