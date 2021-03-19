DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Director Eric Brandt Sells 7,600 Shares

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $62.72. The stock had a trading volume of 47,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,246. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $64.25.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.
XRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.
