DePay Price Hits $3.17 on Top Exchanges (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $3.17 or 0.00005393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $9.59 million and $66,773.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.59 or 0.00451684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00065766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00141169 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00064040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.66 or 0.00674597 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00076332 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,024,649 coins.

Buying and Selling DePay

