Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) a €150.00 Price Target

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HLAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €84.08 ($98.92).

HLAG stock opened at €135.80 ($159.76) on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1-year high of €186.60 ($219.53). The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is €114.05 and its 200-day moving average is €78.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

