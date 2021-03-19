Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target to $29.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NLSN. Citigroup upped their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,915,000 after buying an additional 4,349,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,904,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after buying an additional 3,805,116 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,062,000 after buying an additional 3,348,224 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,216,000 after buying an additional 2,586,463 shares during the period.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.