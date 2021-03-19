Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Price Target to $17.50

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of KRO opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.07 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. Kronos Worldwide’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth $5,536,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 303.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

