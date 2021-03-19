Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EIHDF. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on 888 in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of 888 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 888 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 888 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get 888 alerts:

EIHDF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. 888 has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.