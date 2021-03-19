Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock remained flat at $$5.47 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

