Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.10. 26,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.48.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

